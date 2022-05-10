The Black Olive Newsletter 8th May 2022

Readers mail ….

From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive Cafe …..

Hello everyone,

I hope you all had a great weekend and I would like to tell you of events to be held at at The Black Olive Café so you can put them in your diaries.

Sunday 15th May 6-00 pm New start time Bar open from 5.30 pm

Black Olive Sunday Roast.

Tuesday 17th May 11.00 am to 2.00 pm

Heartbeat Coffee Morning at Pia Bella Hotel Girne.

Friday 20th May 7.00 pm.

Heartbeat Fun Quiz.

Wednesday 25th May 2.00 pm food is available from 1.00 pm.

Heartbeat Bingo.

Sunday 29th May 6.00 pm.

Black Olive Sunday Roast.

Monday 30th May 7.00 pm

112 Quiz which should be great fun and entertaining

Saturday 4th June 5.00 pm

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden Party

10GBP or TL equivalent to include party food and a buzz fizz toast to the Queen.

Fun in the garden and a big thank you to Creditwest for sponsoring the toast.

7th 8th and 9th June 7-00 pm

KADS is performing two plays in the garden and 140TL entry includes food and show.

Saturday, June 18th

The return of GLASTONVICKI music festival

More details to follow.

There are still places available for all of the above so let’s get booking 😜 and do call me on 0533 835 5133 to make a booking or for more information

Love

Vicki xx