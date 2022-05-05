New waste vehicles are brought to Girne

Girne Municipality Cleaning Department added 2 new vehicles to its vehicle fleet

Girne Municipality is constantly adding equipment in order to provide better and more modern cleaning services in the increasing population and rapidly developing city of Girne. Lately, 2 garbage trucks with a capacity of 13 (m3) and 6 (m3) were added to the fleet of Girne Municipality Cleaning Teams vehicles.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject: “Since the day we took office, we have increased the number of our cleaning vehicles by 100%. In this framework, 4 Trucks were purchased for the transportation of Karaoğlanoğlu Waste Station and Güngören, and then we brought detractor, truck and panel van vehicles to our municipality for green wastes. Our service to buy closed and compressed garbage vehicles for domestic wastes continues. In addition to EU-supported projects, two vehicles have recently been brought to the cleaning department with our own resources and the contribution of businesspeople from Girne.”

Güngördü stated that in order for the Municipality of Girne to provide better service, first of all, our expectations regarding the population of the city continue, and that the new population of the city of Girne must be determined in order to provide better service to the people of the city. Güngördü stated that while trying to increase the service quality in the city, business people from Girne are also in cooperation with the municipality, and he thanked them for their contribution with, the supply of vehicles.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality