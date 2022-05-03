ARUCAD launches new undergraduate programmes

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is initiating 4 new undergraduate departments in the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts:

Acting,

Modern Dance

Audio Arts Design

In the Faculty of Design:

Urban Design and Landscape Architecture

The University has started enrolling students for the 2022-2023 academic year in the new undergraduate departments. ARUCAD is the only university in the region that provides education concentrated on art, design and communication and continues to invest in such cultural programmes in all areas.

Making a statement about the newly opened departments, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said: “ARUCAD is continuing to develop by adding to its main design areas of visual, architectural, sculpture, photography, cinema and painting, further disciplines such as music, performance and audio arts. We set out with the aim of becoming the leading educational institute of art, design and communication in the region and are continuing with firm steps by preserving the trendy university concept without deviating from our goal. The Faculty of Music and Performing Arts is thus of great importance to us. Also by establishing the Department of Urban Design and Landscape Architecture in the Faculty of Design we are preparing for one of the professions of the future in our country. I hope we will attract many talented, creative students in these disciplines and train them to represent our country in the global arena”.

ARUCAD will maintain its high quality and standards in its newly opened departments with its distinguished art academicians of international experience.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)