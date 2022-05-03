Esentepe “Play Off” Hopes Fading!

By Richard Beale………..

Esentepe chances of squeezing into the final “6th place play off” were severely dented as they fought out a 1-1 draw with 3rd place Miracle Değirmenlik.

Details: ESENTEPE KKSK 1 MIRACLE DEĞİRMENLİK SK 1

Saturday April 30, 2022: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

With 6th place SFC Dörtyol scoring a late winner over Incirli, Esentepe’s hope of ousting them in that final play off spot have taken a nosedive. Dörtyol are now 2 points ahead of Esentepe with one match to play. Esentepe must win away to Yeniboğaziçi next week and hope that Dörtyol slip up at Maraş, which seems highly unlikely but in football as we know anything is possible.

Miracle Değirmenlik, sponsored by rich backers have invested heavily in the transfer market this season they have just missed out on automatic promotion but are guaranteed a “play off spot”, so they must find their way back into the Super League through that route.

A draw normally against a team in 3rd place would normally be regarded as a good result but Esentepe will be disappointed that they didn’t take all 3 points, let down by some wayward finishing.

A very good crowd with Esentepe supporters buoyant and jubilant by the Under 21 team’s thrilling win, were in “party mood’ Değirmenlik also brought a number of followers as well, who were armed with “Vuvuzela’s” and air horns which added to the atmosphere.

Esentepe started brightly with Onurhan making a good diving save from a miss hit shot from Emre in the 9th minute, then Hüseyin Deynekli (Bildircin) had a shot from outside the area that went just wide.

A long ball saw Bildircin streaking into the area but he finished poorly blazing wildly over the bar.

There was plenty of noise in the Stadium with the Esentepe DJ trying to drone out Değirmenlik’s vuvuzela’s and air horns by wiring up the sound system !.

Değirmenlik tall top goalscorer İLYAS YILMAZ was a handful to the Esentepe central defenders and it was him who gave the visitors the lead shortly before the break hooking in a cross that beat Onur at his right hand post to record his 20th goal of the season. 0-1

It was largely an uneventful first half with Esentepe guilty of giving the ball away too often in midfield either with poor passing or caught in possession. Their attacks were too predictable relying too often on the long ball to Bildircin. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-1

Things did not improve for Esentepe in the opening 10 minutes so Coach Davut Kansu made two tactical substitutions in the 55th minute, replacing central defender Şenol and midfielder Emre with Mahmut and Emek. Mahmut playing as a defensive midfield player and Emek playing in his usual left back position with Devran switching to right back to enable Mustafa Söyturk to play on the right wing.

This move brought rewards as Esentepe equalised in the 60th minute when İlyas with a shrewd ball found SEMIH ARSLAN loosely marked in the middle, the teenager had time to control the ball, turn and crash an unstoppable shot past Onurhan to record his first “home” senior goal for the club. 1-1.

Esentepe were now in the ascendency though Değirmenlik attacks still had potency now with central defender Okan Kibar now getting the better of lİyas Yilmaz they didnt have the same venom as they did in the first half.

Mustafa Söyturk was now giving Esentepe the width on the right wing and he went on a number of surging runs giving a new dimension to the home team attacks.

Hüseyin Deynekli was often on the end of any Esentepe attacks but today the teenager seemed to have left his scoring boots at home as his finishing was erratic and wild. At only 18 years old maybe we expect to much of the youngster.

Esentepe last real scoring chance came in the 69th minute when Hüseyin (Bıldırcın) like lightning fastened onto the ball and with only goalkeeper Onurhan to beat fired straight at him.

Whenever Esentepe seem to get a head of steam up, the experienced Degirmenlik would often go down with “supposed ” injuries or make a substitution to eat up the minutes.

FULL TIME SCORE : 1-1

SUMMING UP: “it ain’t over until the fat lady sings” however improbable it seems the door has not closed completely on Esentepe “play off “hopes. Those who have followed the game long enough know what can happen on the final League match weekends!

Esentepe have nothing to lose in last match against Yeniboğaziçi they will want to win this match and hope that Maraş will do them a favour by beating Dörtyol.

If this does not happen and we finish in 7th place, at the start of the season I would have snapped your hand off for that to happen. This young Esentepe side containing 5 teenagers in the starting line up can only get better, they will benefit from the experience of just missing out on the play offs.