Our Post Office in Girne has not moved with the times

Everything is growing, the population of Girne, traffic is hardly manageable anymore, high-rise buildings all over town, however one most important institution, the Post Office in Girne is still the same as for the last decades,

It has not adapted to the flood of items, parcels, people, coming in every day, it has not enough space nor staff. I talked to two staff I have known for years, they are exhausted, they told me that they have to work overtime until 9.00 pm sometimes and they don’t get paid accordingly, they can’t manage anymore.

Let the photos I took speak for themselves…. and whenever I come here, it is the same, sometimes they also have to use the parking space in front of the building. This is not acceptable….and unfair to the staff….

Editors note..We can sympathise with Heidi’s frustration as we have a friend who sent a birthday cheque to a relative in the UK and it took 7 weeks to get there and another friend has been waiting 6 weeks for a UK credit card to arrive at the local TRNC muhktar’s office.

Regular checks are made for arrived post at this muhktar’s office and two weeks ago a UK bank statement was found there in a pigeon hole which was sent in December with a bundle of others with various Lefkosa arrival dates so this is hardly Pony Express service and more like Snail’s Pace.