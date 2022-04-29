Local Football Fixtures For April 30th April And May 6/7/8

By Richard Beale….

The main two football leagues of the TRNC are now into the last 2 weeks, however, we are at the “nitty gritty” time of the season with promotion and relegation places still to be played for. When the League matches have concluded of course we go into the promotion and relegation “play off” matches.

Below are “selected ” local football fixtures, for the next two weekends, which may be in Expats locations. Matches marked *** are what I think are the “pick of the weekend” games.

MATCHES KICK OFF 5pm UNLESS STATED

SL = AKSA Super League. LI = AKSA League 1.

Sat Apr 30 Yonpaş Dumlupınar v Küçük Kaymaklı TSK SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium. Sat Apr 30 Doğan Türk Birliği v Türk Ocak *** SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sat Apr 30 Esentepe KKSK v Miracle Değirmenlik SK *** L1 Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Sat Apr 30 China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü v Yalova SK *** L1 Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat Apr 30 Karşıyaka ASK *** v Maraş GSK L1 Karşıyaka Ergin Şahdur Stadium Fri May 6 Doğan Türk Birliği v Gönyeli SK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sat May 7 Mağusa Türk Gücü v Göçmenköy İYSK SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium. Sat May 7 Yeniboğaziçi v Esentepe KKSK *** L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sat May 7 Çetinkaya TŞK v Karşıyaka ASK *** L1 Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat May 7 L.Gençler Birliği SK v China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü *** L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sun May 8 Yenicami AK v Yonpaş Dumpulınar TSK SL Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sun May 8 Türk Ocak v Lefke TSK SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Sun May 8 Maraş GSK v SFC Dörtyol *** L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Stadium