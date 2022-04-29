Entertainment

Local Football Fixtures For April 30th April And May 6/7/8

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Richard Beale….

The main two football leagues of the TRNC are now into the last 2 weeks,  however, we are at the “nitty gritty” time of the season with promotion and relegation places still to be played for. When the League matches have concluded of course we go into the promotion and relegation “play off” matches.

Below are “selected ” local football fixtures, for the next two weekends, which may be in Expats locations. Matches marked  *** are what I think are the “pick of the weekend” games.

MATCHES KICK OFF 5pm UNLESS  STATED

SL =  AKSA Super League.   LI = AKSA League 1.  

Sat Apr 30 Yonpaş Dumlupınar v Küçük Kaymaklı TSK SL Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium.
Sat Apr 30 Doğan Türk Birliği v Türk Ocak*** SL Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Sat Apr 30 Esentepe KKSK v Miracle Değirmenlik SK*** L1 Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
Sat Apr 30 China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü v Yalova SK *** L1 Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat Apr 30 Karşıyaka ASK*** v Maraş GSK L1 Karşıyaka Ergin Şahdur Stadium
 Fri May 6 Doğan Türk Birliği  Gönyeli SK SL  Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Sat May 7 Mağusa Türk Gücü  Göçmenköy İYSK SL  Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium.
Sat May 7 Yeniboğaziçi   Esentepe KKSK***  L1 Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium 
Sat May 7 Çetinkaya TŞK  Karşıyaka ASK ***  L1 Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat May 7 L.Gençler Birliği SK   China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü ***  L1 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium 
Sun May 8 Yenicami AK  Yonpaş Dumpulınar TSK SL  Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sun May 8 Türk Ocak  Lefke TSK SL  Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Sun May 8 Maraş GSK  SFC Dörtyol ***  L1 Famağusta Necip Halil Stadium 

Categories: Entertainment, Sport

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.