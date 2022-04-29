Susie’s Quiz results for 28th April at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was a banging night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 28th April

Again the event was fully booked with quizzers enjoying great food in an excellent atmosphere and we had lots of fun and laughter.

The rounds consisted of a Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which was Gardening this week, Danger Zone, Music Round, Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne and Dusted

3rd Shebells

4th Socialites

5th Alternatives

6th Foundations

7th Joint Girls Aloud and Who Let The Dogs Out

8th Lemon Hopefuls

And the Famous Lemon went to the Fork Handles.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and to Clarisse for her continual help.

Please book your seats for next week as we are again near fully booked and we are looking forward to going outside very soon.

Keep Safe and Keep Loving Lemons or Shut Ya Gob.

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd Dunne and Dusted 3rd The Shebells 4th The Socialites 5th Alternatives 6th The Foundations 7th Who Let The Dogs Out 7th Girls Aloud 8th Lemon Hopefulls Fork Handles with their Lemon