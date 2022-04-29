Susie’s Quiz results for 28th April at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….
Hello Readers,
It was a banging night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 28th April
Again the event was fully booked with quizzers enjoying great food in an excellent atmosphere and we had lots of fun and laughter.
The rounds consisted of a Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which was Gardening this week, Danger Zone, Music Round, Bump and Nominate.
The results were:
- 1st Tyke That
- 2nd Dunne and Dusted
- 3rd Shebells
- 4th Socialites
- 5th Alternatives
- 6th Foundations
- 7th Joint Girls Aloud and Who Let The Dogs Out
- 8th Lemon Hopefuls
- And the Famous Lemon went to the Fork Handles.
Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and to Clarisse for her continual help.
Please book your seats for next week as we are again near fully booked and we are looking forward to going outside very soon.
Keep Safe and Keep Loving Lemons or Shut Ya Gob.
Susie Q Xxxx
