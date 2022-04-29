ATA had Money, Money and More Money plus Afternoon Tea

Members and guests of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) were given an informative talk on Banking in Northern Cyprus by Joanne Hickey at their recent Traditional English Afternoon Tea, held at a packed Black Olive in Alsancak.

Speaking after the sumptuous afternoon tea supplied by Vicki Karaca, which comprised of one treat after another, ATA members and guests had the intercedes of banking not just in the TRNC but in other countries as well plus not forgetting all forms of modern banking on the go via the internet or smart phone fully explained to them.

ATA members Edna Calpo and Simon Harrison said “we came along for the afternoon tea, but leave having learned so much useful information, thank you ATA. It is good that an organisation puts on activities like today’s talk as well as the fun activities you associate with the ATA and we can’t wait for the next activity or even another ATA talk”.

ATA Treasurer Tim Morgan said he was pleased so many members wanted to come to a talk on such an informative and important subject for expats, and that the amount of questions asked by those attending were far beyond any expectations. Adding that because banking is an important subject for its members the ATA subsidised the afternoon tea to ensure Joanne could speak to a full house.

Information about the ATA’s banking talk including photographs taken can be viewed on the 2022 Events Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishassociation.com Facebook Group or Facebook Page

