Sumarts 27th April Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another fun packed night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy with Sumarts Karaoke, on the 27th April 2022.

We had yummy Fish and Chips and great service in a brilliant atmosphere with some excellent singing from the guests

It’s so nice to see friendly faces wandering in after being away f or so long and it’s certainly getting very busy at events now.

Please book your seats for next week and be sure to order the best fish and chips on the island.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet as always for hosting us and making us feel so welcome and thank you to everyone who joined us and help make it a great evenings entertainment

Keep singing and stay happy

Susie Q Xxxx