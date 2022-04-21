Students take over at Girne Municipality

To celebrate April 23rd, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, a group of 5th form students from Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School, Principal Ayşem Tomgüsehan and Assistant Principal Özle Işıman visited the head offices of Girne Municipality.

As Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, had been invited to Adana by Mayor Zeydan Karalar for a project meeting, Deputy Mayor Hakan Onurlu met with the children, handed out presents and posed for souvenir photographs.

Following the tradition of celebrating 23rd April, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, Hakan Onurlu handed over his executive’s seat and Office to the students pretending that they temporarily take over the running of the Municipality. The children took turns to take the seat, presented their ideas of what they wanted done and issued instructions to various units.

Deputy Mayor, Hakan Onurlu, drew attention to the significance of April 23rd, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day and said that these youngsters would one day sit in such executive seats, for real. Taking note that the children had highlighted shortcomings in their school while they were ‘in charge’, he said Girne Municipality always helped all schools in the region within its means and would act on everything that was required. He wished them a happy festival.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality