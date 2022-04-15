Maltepe Municipality from Turkey visited Girne Municipality

Maltepe Mayor Ali Kılıç and a delegation of Municipal Council Members visited Girne Municipality

During the meeting, it was stated that they wanted to share the best practices of both Girne and Maltepe by starting cooperation between the two cities and cooperation of the technical teams.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, in his speech at the meeting, expressed his satisfaction with the visit and stated that their cooperation with municipalities in Turkey continues increasingly.

Maltepe Mayor Ali Kılıç, in his speech at the meeting, expressed his satisfaction with the friendly steps taken with Girne Municipality and stated that their friendship will spread to wider areas with future collaborations.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality