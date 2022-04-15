Arucad Rector Prof. Dr. Asim Vehbi’s ‘World Art Day’ Message.

Organised by the International Association of Art, 15th April is celebrated with a multitude of significant activities by art lovers every year.

The message said: “ ‘World Art Day’ is also the birthday of Leonardo Da Vinci, said to be one of the most important persons who has ever lived. In his artistic life Da Vinci was a pioneer of multiculturalism, freedom of expression, world peace and tolerance. Da Vinci said: ‘Art is the queen of all sciences that transfers knowledge through to all the generations of the world’.

An artist is influenced by the bond he forms with his society and becomes the mirror of that society with his creations. There is a continuous relationship between the artist and society.

Locally ARUCAD, is the only art and design-oriented university. Our students are trained to blend the cultural heritage of the society they live in, with the knowledge that they acquire here and pass it on to later generations through their artworks.

Cultural heritage of society is thus preserved. I believe that the individuals we nurture with this philosophy will enable their society to better know itself and its environment, be tolerant of diverse opinions and will contribute to making the world a better place. Have a happy ‘World Art Day’ ”.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)