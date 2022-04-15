Susie’s Quiz results for 14th April at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was another banging night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on 14th April 2022 and it was absolutely packed and unfortunately, we had to turn some people away as we couldn’t fit them in.

The rounds were, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which was America this week, A Tabletop, A Music Round, Danger Zone, Bump and Nominate

We also played the object game where quizzers had to guess what words meant and go find a place to put them. That was so funny to watch!

The results were,

1st Tyke This

2nd Dunne and Dusted

3rd Tyke That

4th Who Let The Dogs Out

5th Fork Handles

6th Tinks

7th Alternatives

8th Joint – Shebells and Socialites

9th Anglo Swedes

10th Lemon Hunters

11th Foundations

And Susie’s famous Lemon went to S & G YORKIES

Thank you all for quizzing with us, we had a great night too and there was lots of laughter and lots of famous SHUT YA GOBS went out too.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us and the food as always was lovely and also not forgetting Clarisse Cooper for your continued help.

We are nearly booked for next week so don’t delay making your booking to avoid disappointment and lots of people are asking us when will we change to 8.00 pm start which will be when we move outside and we will let you know as soon as possible

Keep Quizzing

Susie Q Xxxx