Susie’s Quiz results for 14th April at the Diiva Restaurant

Hello Readers,
It was another banging night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on 14th April 2022 and it was absolutely packed and unfortunately, we had to turn some people away as we couldn’t fit them in.
The rounds were, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which was America this week, A Tabletop, A Music Round, Danger Zone, Bump and Nominate
We also played the object game where quizzers had to guess what words meant and go find a place to put them. That was so funny to watch!
The results were,
- 1st Tyke This
- 2nd Dunne and Dusted
- 3rd Tyke That
- 4th Who Let The Dogs Out
- 5th Fork Handles
- 6th Tinks
- 7th Alternatives
- 8th Joint – Shebells and Socialites
- 9th Anglo Swedes
- 10th Lemon Hunters
- 11th Foundations
- And Susie’s famous Lemon went to S & G YORKIES
Thank you all for quizzing with us, we had a great night too and there was lots of laughter and lots of famous SHUT YA GOBS went out too.
Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us and the food as always was lovely and also not forgetting Clarisse Cooper for your continued help.
We are nearly booked for next week so don’t delay making your booking to avoid disappointment and lots of people are asking us when will we change to 8.00 pm start which will be when we move outside and we will let you know as soon as possible
Keep Quizzing
Susie Q Xxxx
