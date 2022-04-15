Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 14th April at the Diiva Restaurant

By on ( Leave a comment )

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was another banging night for Susie’s Quiz at  Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on 14th April  2022 and it was absolutely packed and unfortunately, we had to turn some people away as we couldn’t fit them in. 

The rounds were, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which was America this week, A Tabletop, A Music Round, Danger Zone, Bump and Nominate

We also played the object game where quizzers had to guess what words meant and go find a place to put them. That was so funny to watch!

The results were,

  • 1st        Tyke This
  • 2nd       Dunne and Dusted
  • 3rd       Tyke That
  • 4th       Who Let The Dogs Out
  • 5th       Fork Handles
  • 6th       Tinks
  • 7th       Alternatives
  • 8th       Joint  – Shebells and Socialites
  • 9th       Anglo Swedes
  • 10th     Lemon Hunters
  • 11th     Foundations
  • And Susie’s famous Lemon went to S & G YORKIES

Thank you all for quizzing with us, we had a great night too and there was lots of laughter and lots of famous SHUT YA GOBS went out too.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for looking after us and the food as always was lovely and also not forgetting Clarisse Cooper for your continued help. 

We are nearly booked for next week so don’t delay making your booking to avoid disappointment and  lots of people are asking us when will we change to 8.00 pm start which will be  when we move outside and we will let you know as soon as possible

Keep Quizzing

Susie Q Xxxx

 

 

Categories: Entertainment, Readers Mail, Social news

Tagged as: , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.