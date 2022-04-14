President Tatar meets UN’s Miroslav Jenča

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports, on 13th April, that President Ersin Tatar received Miroslav Jenča, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs for Europe, Central Asia, and America. Following the meeting with Mr. Jenča at the Presidency Mr. Tatar issued a press statement.

President Tatar reported that Mr. Jenča had said that the UN continues the dialogue between the parties in Cyprus in a search for a solution to the Cyprus problem. The President also said that he updated MrJenča about the process since April last year and that the official negotiation process in Cyprus could begin with the acceptance of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots. Mr. Tatar said that they had put these proposals forward in the 5+1 meeting with all details and said that their stance had not changed.

Indicating that there have been significant developments in Cyprus in recent years, regional balances and stability have become important. The government is continuing this new policy with the full support of Turkey. Mr. Tatar conveyed to Mr. Jenča that the federal solution negotiations, which continued for more than 50 years, had not yielded any results.

In his speech, Mr. Jenča said that there had been an honest, open, and constructive meeting with President Ersin Tatar.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office