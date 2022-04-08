Girne Municipality Art Gallery hosted Lavin Kırok’s Photography

According to information from Girne Municipality, the first exhibition of 11-year-old Lavin Kırok held in the Municipality Art Gallery was “Photography Exhibition Through Lavin’s Eyes”, consisting of street and landscape scenes from Girne and Lefkoşa.

It has been announced that all proceeds from the sale of photographs will be donated to the Oncology Centre of the Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü in his speech at the opening said: “It is really important that children are inspired by the arts and sport at a young age. We believe that it is vital to be able to bend a tree while it is still growing. I would like to thank this lovely child, her parents, teachers and her studio for bringing us together here today with such a magnificent achievement. It is really important for people to be immersed in cultural and artistic activities. By being seriously interested in the arts and sport our young people will play the leading role in advertising the name of TRNC.

Photography is a serious profession. It takes real skill to capture these pictures. I congratulate her and wish that she will be successful”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality