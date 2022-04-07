“Island in Darkness” book will be launched on 9th April in Girne

Turgül Tomgüsehan, will be introducing and talking about his second book “Island in Darkness” on Saturday, 09.04.2022 at 14.30 at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

The author works as Chief Inspector at the TRNC Police General Directorate and is also a part-time lecturer in the Department of Journalism, NEU. Ass. Prof. Dr Tomgüsehan said the book was inspired by real judicial events between 1999 and 2008, and fictionalised based on news published in the TRNC, Turkey and Southern Cyprus, as well as the appeal files from TRNC Courts.

Published by Gallery Cultural Publications, “Island in Darkness” also includes information to guide institutions on the island to function with increased transparency, more legally sound and greater sensitivity to human rights.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality