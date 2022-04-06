BRS News: Health Update of COVID 19 regulations at 4th April 2022

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 4th April 2022.

HEALTH UPDATE

The TRNC Government has felt it neccesary to remind people to follow the rules regarding the reporting of positive Covid-19 tests and to ensure that the Self Isolation rules are adhered to so as not to spread the disease amongst vulnerable people.

GENERAL RULES ABOUT TESTS

With the recommendation of the laboratory committee, the Covid-19 tests (PCR / antigen tests) used in the TRNC must have CE-IVD certificates.

Self-testing kits for Antigen tests can be obtained from pharmacies. HOWEVER, THESE TESTS CANNOT BE ENTERED INTO THE ADAPAS SYSTEM AND CANNOT BE USED FOR ADAPAS PURPOSES.

If the test is positive when the self-test is performed, a notification should be made via WhatsApp to the following phone number 05391175223.

In this notification, Name, Surname, ID number and the picture of the positive test (the photo of the cassette with the double line visible) should be included

DECISIONS ABOUT COVID-19 POSITIVE PEOPLE

The isolation process begins after the message that the person’s Covid 19 PCR test result is positive (Day 0).

THE ISOLATION PERIOD IS 10 DAYS WITHOUT TESTING.

However, people can have a control PCR test before the 7th and 10th days (including both days). If the test result is negative, the isolation period ends.

Positive people have to call the doctors number given above and inform them if symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, cough, weakness occur at home or if these complaints increase.

In order to apply home quarantine to Covid-19 positive people, it is obligatory to have a separate room belonging to the person in the house (dwelling, dormitory, lodging, etc.) so that there is no contact with other individuals. If the same bathroom and toilet are used in the house, these places are disinfected after each use. Disinfection is done with 1% diluted bleach. (1 small tea glass of bleach is put into 10 litres of water.)

A Covid-19 positive person who is placed in home quarantine cannot leave the house during the quarantine (only in case of emergency with the information of the quarantine centre) and cannot accept visitors to the house where he is quarantined.

Official documents will not be issued by the Ministry of Health to Covid-19 positive persons who do not have any records in the Pandemic Information System. This means that if positive and the result is NOT declared you will not be able to use the positive result towards your vaccination records.

DECISIONS REGARDING ENTRY TO THE TRNC

People who have been vaccinated or have had the disease; will be able to enter the country without quarantine and without testing.

Unvaccinated persons will require a negative PCR performed in the last 72 hours before the trip or negative antigen test in the last 24 hours.

They will also be required to have a Covid-19 test within 72-120 hours after entering the country.

Anyone who will enter the TRNC by Air-Sea and Land (who will come out from the island and pass through the land border gates) must create an Entry Form to the TRNC. There is no need to create an Entry Form to the TRNC as there is no Covid-19 test requirement for persons under the age of six (6).

DECISIONS REGARDING CONTACT PERSONS

Contact with a covid 19 positive person

If fully vaccinated people (2 doses for Jansen, 3 doses for others) will continue to mask their daily lives by symptom monitoring. If these people do not have symptoms, they will have the antigen tests done on the 5th day.

Incompletely vaccinated or unvaccinated people will continue their daily lives with masks. These people will have their antigen tests done on the 5th and 7th days.

INTER ISLAND CROSSINGS

The level for inter island crossings has been increased to Level 3

The current rules are –

Fully Vaccinated

No test required

Unvaccinated or incomplete course

72 hour Negative PCR test OR 48 hour negative Antigen test.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp