Bıldırcın (little bird) spoils Kılıç Ali’s return to Esentepe

By Richard Beale…..

A first ever hat trick by teenage sensation 18 year HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ (Bıldırcın) spoilt the return of ex Esentepe Coach Kılıc Ali Kharaman in a pulsating local “derby” match.

Details: ESENTEPE KKSK 4 LARNAKA GENÇLER BİRLİĞİ SK 0

Sunday April 3, 2022: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Kılıç Ali Kahraman who parted ways with Esentepe in November 2021 incidently after they lost to LGB in another fiery fractious match under floodlights, on a dark, damp murky night, saw his “new team” suffer their heaviest defeat of the season as they were taken apart in the last 10 minutes.

The very popular Kılıç Ali was given a warm reception by the large crowd and by his old players. Ironically this was the team that he built, the same players they just have been fined tuned and tweaked by the now Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu.

With past history between the two teams it was no surprise that this match started “fast and furious” with some strong, robust heavy challenges going in.

Esentepe had the ball in the net in the opening minutes through Hüseyin Deynekli (bıldırcın) but the goal was ruled out for pushing.

In the LGB first attack in the 8th minute it took a brilliant diving save by Esentepe goalkeeper Onur, diving to his left to claw away a Bülent Tur effort.

In another scramble in the Esentepe goalmouth Bülent saw another close range effort blocked at the near post by central defender Şenol.

Probably against the run of play Esentepe took the lead in the 23rd minute and it was HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ (Bıldırcın) who scored, like lightning fastening onto a Semih pass on the right, he beat the LGB goalkeeper Cengiz with a low shot to the keepers left hand side. 1-0

The match was being played still at a furious pace with Esentepe midfielder Emre Mutlu having an almighty battle with LGB Senegalese midfielder Beşir Ndiaye. HALF TIME SCORE : 1-0

In the opening exchanges, LGB applied the pressure, pushing Esentepe back into their own half, it looked at any moment they must surely equalise. Esentepe were defending like “Dervishes”, there seemed to be always a late tackle, a foot deflected or blocking an effort, it just seemed a matter of time before the visitors equalised.

Goalkeeper Onur did well to push over a long swirling free kick from Emir, but injured himself in the process. After lengthy treatment, the giant goalkeeper was able to continue but looked very stiff.

The large crowd started getting behind their team, cheering every tackle and jeering LGB efforts.

In a rare Esentepe attack in the 72nd minute, Bıldırcın did well to beat his man on the left before squaring a low cross for Esentepe Captain Eser to hit first time but straight into the arms of LGB goalkeeper Cengiz.

It had been threatening all match the lighted blue touch paper had already been lit with yellow cards to Emre and Beşir, when the LGB midfielder heavy tackled Emre from behind, leaving referee Hüseyin Eyyüpler no option but to red card the Senegalese player, in the 80th minute, much to the delight of the baying Esentepe crowd.

That proved to be the turning point of the match as Emre did tremendously well to win the ball in midfield and send a through ball to HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ in the 83rd minute who made no mistake. 2-0

Straight from the kick off LGB attacked with Onur making a tremendous save diving to his left pushing the ball away from a Sertan header.

The crowd were in tremendous voice Bıldırcın was in the clear again in the 88th minute but his effort was blocked but still, on the floor, the little Esentepe striker managed to pass to ESER KAN who had the easy chance to score. 3-0.

LGB were now denormalised their normally miserly defence was in disarray, gone missing again as another long ball in the 90th minute found HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ to bury it past Cengiz to complete his hat trick, where he was engulfed by his jubilant teammates. FULL TIME SCORE : 4-0.

SUMMING UP; Wow what a match, another great example of why if you like ‘LIVE” football watch local TRNC football.

Esentepe were certainly fired up for this match, they wanted to get one over their old Coach!. A great team effort, with everyone working for each other and the team. The 5 teenagers in the side gave the team the energy on a warm afternoon, the old stagers at the back Okan, and Şenol were very secure. Emre Mutlu was immense in midfield, making, taking and giving some strong challenges. Goalkeeper Onur made some brilliant saves at crucial moments but MAN OF THE MATCH got to be again the HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ (BILDIRCIN ) show.

The only downside of the match was that Bıldırcın collected his 4th yellow card and will miss next week’s away match to Incirli.

ESENTEPE TEAM :

Onur (gk) 8: Mustafa 7, Şenol 8 (Mehmet Gürkan 83), Okan 8, Devran 7: Mahmut 7 (Ilyas 73), Emre 8, Salih 7 (Emek 88): HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ 9, Semih 7 (Tuğra 83), Eser (c) 7.

Esentepe replacements not used: Şiho (gk), Nersin, Hüseyin Ermış, Ismet.

L. GENÇLER BİRLİĞİ:

Cengiz (gk); Mehmet Aylanç, Emir, Salih (Ahmet Yalcin 80), Ismet (Osman 80), BERK KAYA, Beşir, Ahmet Kara, Yildiray (Kadir 80), Bülent (Ramazan 78), Sert Mehmet (LGB)

Referee : Hüseyin Eyyüpler – i thought he did well to keep the lid on a potential explosive match.