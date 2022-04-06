‘Book Reading Event’ was part of Girne Municipality Library Week

The function took place at the new Operational Building of the Municipality and was attended by the students and teachers of Martyr Hasan Cafer Primary School.

Speaking during the event, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said: “We organised such an event to raise awareness of Library Week and to cultivate and flourish the love of reading books in children. We are here today because we want to encourage your love of reading. Besides reading textbooks at home with your brothers and sisters, the habit of reading you will acquire is very important to us. We also appreciate your attendances to these events and the support your school and teachers give us. Consequently, I applaud you, your teachers and your families”.

“Just as we cannot imagine our world without people, we cannot think of humanity without books. We should see books as a part of our lives and think of them as our friendly guides pointing the way. Books are our best friends”. Saying that he distributed reading books to the children.

He finished by asking the children to read more and more books.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality