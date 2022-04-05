Beatlemania is coming to the Colony Garden on 15th June 2022

Readers mail….

From Laurence Floyd….

Hi everyone

I am happy to be able to confirm all the details for the exciting Supper Club event at the Colony Garden on Wednesday June 15th, featuring a full 2 hour show by Beatlemania.

We are starting at 7pm this time to accommodate the longer than usual after dinner show

A 3 course meal will be served, together with the normal import drinks package of spirits. I have yet to meet with the Colony management post the 40% duty increase on alcoholic beverages, but we will do our utmost to hold our scheduled ticket price of £60 per ticket

Tickets will be available from mid May, and when making reservations, please advise if you wish to collect your tickets from the Tulips shop in Alsancak, or from Best Seller shop in Karakum

Tulips, Help Those With Cancer Association our charity beneficiary, and Creditwest Bank are our sponsors….many thanks again to Figen Kaymak and the team

Best regards

Laurence

Editors Note: We are pleased to show a video of a previous appearance of Beatlemania at the Girne Amphitheatre and you can read a great review by Margaret Sheard click here

There is also an additional video shared by Delia Rushbrook below which shows this great band, so be first to book your place at the Colony Garden to avoid disappointment.