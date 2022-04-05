Lavin Kırok’s Photo Exhibition at Girne Municipality Art Gallery

Photography enthusiasts will meet at the exhibition “Through Lavin’s Eyes” from 5th April 1922.

According to information that Girne Municipality has received this, the first exhibition of the 11 year old Lavin Kırok, consists of street and landscapes scenes from Girne and Lefkoşa. The opening, at the Municipality’s Art Gallery will be at 17:00 on Tuesday 5th April.

All proceeds from photographs sold will be donated to the Oncology Centre of the Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

The exhibition can be visited until 9th of April, during working hours.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality