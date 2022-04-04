The Black Olive Newsletter 31st March 2022

Readers mail ….

From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive …..

Hello everyone,

I am pleased to be able to give you some information on events to be held at The Black Olive over the next few weeks.

Wednesday 13 April at 3.00 pm

112 Afternoon Tea

Our speaker at this event will be the very talented Shirley Howarth.

Entrance is 100TL which includes afternoon tea and a donation to 112. Please call Brenda Plant on 0533 840 7834 to book your places.

Thursday 14th April from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm

Black Olive Heartbeat NCCCT Easter Craft Market.

There will be numerous fabulous handicraft stalls for you to look at as well as our Heartbeat stall.

Food will be available and the bar will be open and there will be a fun egg hunt during the day.

Sunday 17th April at 5.00 pm

Black Olive Easter Sunday Roast.

Wednesday 20th April at 2.00 pm

Heartbeat NCCCT Bingo

Food will be available from 1.00 pm and Bingo starts at 2.00 pm.

I look forward to seeing you.

Love

Vicki xx