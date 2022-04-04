North Cyprus Lions gain greater recognition by name change

Readers mail…..

From: IDENT 5855 – Undistricted Cyprus Lions Clubs….

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was represented by the TRNC Federation formed by 13 Lions and 4 Leo Clubs at the MSO – Mediterranean Lions Conference in Tunisia between 24-27 March 2022.

The Turkish Cypriot Lions travelled to Tunisia to attend the Mediterranean Lions Conference together with the delegates of MD 118 the Lions of Turkey. The Mediterranean Lions Conference in Tunisia welcomed the International Lions President Douglas X. Alexander and Vice-Presidents; Brian E. Sheehan and Dr Patti Hill.

Having the chance to talk with international officers about the status of Northern Cyprus, the Turkish Cypriot Lions requested for the undistricted area to be a provisional region and be able to apply for Lions grants.

Multiple Districts 118 – Turkey gave full support to the Turkish Cypriot delegates as the MSO acknowledged the undistricted area of Cyprus with the name of ‘Northern Cyprus’ during the opening ceremony and the promotion of the MSO member countries. The Turkish Cypriot Lions state that this was a diplomatic victory for Northern Cyprus. Even though Lions Clubs International rejects recognizing the northern part of Cyprus as a sovereign state, it is a highly important development for the Turkish part of Cyprus where the MSO Committee accepts the presence of the two different political administrations on the island of Cyprus.

Mediterranean Lions Conference turned into an important platform for the TRNC Federation officials to ask for support for Northern Cyprus to be accepted into other Lions platforms. Founded by 13 Lions and 4 Leo clubs; TRNC Federation has been represented by the District Governor Duygu Adahan Kuran (Lefkoşa Sarayönü Lions Club), First Vice District Governor Süheyla Üçışık Erbilen (Mağusa Kale Lions) and Federation Honorary Board member Özcan Özsoy (Lefkoşa Merkez Lions Club). Federation members; Girne Vatan Lions Club, Girne Özgürada Lions Club and Mağusa Kale Lions Club are also represented by their presidents and members who accompanied District Governor Duygu Adahan Kuran on her tour of Tunisia.

Lions Clubs in Northern Cyprus are started chartering in 1997 with the name and address of Istanbul, Turkey as the clubs of District 118-Y. Following the 2004 LCI Board Decision, the clubs changed their names and addresses to Cyprus, removed from Turkey and re-chartered to the undistricted area of Cyprus.