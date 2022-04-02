Turkish Fine Arts High School Principals attend ARUCAD workshop

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) held the ARUCAD 1st Education Workshop where nearly 90 fine arts high school principals from 60 provinces of Turkey attended and.veteran educator and writer Sadık Gültekin participated as a speaker.

On the first day of the ARUCAD 1st Education Workshop held between 28-31 March, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi started with the welcome speech. After the speech, there was a video screening of ARUCAD Founder Erbil Arkın’s TEDx ARUCAD (2019) talk on “Reaching the Stars”. The program continued with the seminar entitled “The Importance of Field-Oriented Education” by the veteran educator and writer Sadık Gültekin. On the first day of the workshop organized for fine arts, high school principals from Turkey, the workshops, studios, and laboratories in ARUCAD Campus were toured and the possibilities of being a student at the University were experienced. The guests also had the opportunity to visit the collection of 27 pieces of original work by Auguste Rodin, one of the most important sculptors of the world, belonging to the Founder of the University, Erbil Arkın.

Making the opening speech on the first day of the workshop, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi started his speech by thanking the guests for their devoted participation in the ARUCAD 1st Training Workshop invitation. Vehbi, who conveyed the advantages of studying in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Girne, and the founding purposes, educational vision and philosophy of the University to his guests, said, “Hosting you, our valuable high school administrators, who provide art-oriented education like ARUCAD, on our Campus is a very valuable step for our family. The steps we will take in cooperation with you will make us feel the happiness of being an art bridge between the two countries. We aim to strengthen our cultural relations with the artistic projects we will achieve together in the coming period,” he concluded.

Doyen educator and writer Sadık Gültekin focused on the importance of making a difference and being different in the seminar entitled ‘The Importance of Field-Oriented Education’. Stating that fields such as psychology and law were preferred a lot in the past, and therefore job opportunities decreased, Gültekin said, “There are more career opportunities in field-oriented departments such as Industrial Design, Visual Communication Design, Digital Game Design, which are among the rising trends of the future.”

Talking about the pressure of labels on young people and the importance of creativity, Gültekin said that access to education is easy; he said that a conscious education process kneaded with quality and awareness is difficult. Gültekin continued his speech by saying, “The learning process includes practice as well as theory.

The exam alone is not a factor in the success scale; Sadık Gültekin stated that a creative, open-minded and brave generation that is not afraid of experimenting will carry us forward and that success lies in doing the work in the heart of people with love; The seminar ended with a 12-minute documentary showing the main idea which was ‘we must not give up in the face of difficulties’.

The workshop ended with cultural tours organized to Girne, Lefkosa, and Gazimağusa. The ARUCAD 1st Education Workshop, in which the happiness of being a student in Cyprus, Girne, and ARUCAD is emphasized, is a first in the Island since it is specially held for fine arts, high school principals.

