Tatar attended “Bursa 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar attended the opening ceremony of the “Bursa 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World” event.

Tatar met with the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who greeted him before the opening ceremony, as well as Binali Yıldırım, one of the former Prime Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye and the officials of TURKSOY.

Speaking prior to the ceremony President Tatar emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Republic of Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In his speech, Binali Yıldırım expressed his hope to see the TRNC within the Organization of Turkic States in the near future.

President Tatar stressed “There is peace and tranquillity in our roots. We have suffered for years in Cyprus and have been subjected to brutal attacks, and thanks to the support of Turkiye we have established our own state, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”.

Pointing out that a strong bond between Turkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is very important in protecting the positions in the Blue Homeland and in the Eastern Mediterranean, Tatar expressed the hope that in the near future the Turkish Cypriot people will be able to take up their rightful place within the Organization of Turkic States.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office