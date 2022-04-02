Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 1st April 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

It was another great night at Hati’s Café, Esentepe with Sumarts Karaoke entertaining their followers on the 1st April 2022.

Hati had prepared the most beautiful meze’s followed by lamb and chicken kleftiko with yummy Turkish delight to please our palate.

We were blessed with some excellent singers tonight who entertained us in English and Turkish.

We are here every Friday for Karaoke so please book your seats and also pre-book your meals and you will never leave Hati’s Café feeling hungry.

A big thank you to Hati for hosting us and for making us feel at home with some wonderful food and also let’s not forget you wonderful karaoke singers who, without you, we could not have such a fun Sumarts Karaoke night.

Keep safe and keep singing.

Susie Q Xxxx