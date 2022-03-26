TRNC exhibited at the 1st Mesopotamian Tourism and Gastronomy Fair

In his opening speech at the 1st Mesopotamian Tourism and Gastronomy, Fair Fikri Ataoğlu emphasized that:

“HISTORY AND CULTURE OF THE TRNC MAKES IT AN IMPORTANT DESTINATION”

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu attended the opening ceremony of the 1st Mesopotamia Tourism and Gastronomy Fair in Turkey hosted by Diyarbakır Governorship and the support of TÜRSAB and Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the Diyarbakır Mesopotamia International Fair and Congress Centre.

The opening ceremony was attended by Erbil Governor, Omed Koshnaw, Bursa Yenişehir Mayor, Davut Aydın, TÜRSAB Chairman, Firuz B. Bağlıkaya, President of the Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association, Oya Narin, and Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Mehmet Kaya. In his opening speech Diyarbakır Governor, Münir Karaloğlu expressed his satisfaction in mentioning the importance of Diyarbakır’s historical and natural riches and the crowning of this good fortune now with a new concept.

In his speech Ataoğlu said: “Tourism is not defined by religion, language or race. We all know how extensive its contribution is when tourism is spoken in only one language. We have all seen and experienced how important the contribution of tourism is during the pandemic period”. He emphasised that tourism was an important factor that triggered cultural and social development while contributing to the economy.

Ataoğlu pointed out that there was already a bond between Diyarbakır and the TRNC in higher education and trade as well and expressed that they are ready for all kinds of cooperation and endeavour to further strengthen this bond.

He also said: “I would like to thank the TÜRSAB delegation for enabling us to be here representing the TRNC. I believe that this collective action by people from the 9 provinces of Mesopotamia will become much more effective in future years”.

Karaoğlu: “If you have a story in tourism, you will succeed”

In his speech Diyarbakır Governor, Münir Karaloğlu pointed out that the rich cultural heritage of the region should be promoted as a whole.

“If you have a story to tell in tourism, you will succeed. Tourism is the pursuit of a story. We live in eternal lands, in a geography where the most important stories of humanity were written and where the story of humanity on earth begins. We have hundreds of thousands of stories and legends that we can offer to people as a package in this region. The history of human civilisation was written in Mesopotamia. This is where the history of faith began and flourished. We are making an effort to re-discover tourism in these lands, to spread out the economy through tourism, and to provide jobs for the young”.

Bağlıkaya: “Tourism is the most effective way of acquiring prosperity, sharing cultures and for peoples to get to know and understand each other”

In his speech, TÜRSAB President, Firuz B. Bağlıkaya drew attention to the importance of the fair for tourism in the region.

“These epic lands of Mesopotamia because of its 12 thousand years old past and unique traces of human history is a very special destination. With its native people, cuisine, handicrafts, hospitality as well as historical and cultural treasures it can satisfy all the new expectations of the tourist”.

Remarking that the region is one of the most important spots for culture, faith and gastronomy tourism, Bağlıkaya said: “We will continue in our efforts to show the whole world historical footprints, traditions and customs of the region together with the wonders of its geography and people. In that respect, this fair will be the foundation stone of a brand new beginning”.

After the speeches, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, partook in cutting the opening ribbon to the fair.

“The TRNC stand attracts great attention with its Büyük Han concept”

Ataoğlu, Diyarbakır Governor, Münir Karaloğlu, and TÜRSAB Chairman of the Board, Firuz Bağlıkaya, visited the TRNC and other stands in the fair.

At the TRNC stand designed with the concept of the Great Inn in Lefkosa Master Chef Ziya Türksel offered molehiya (mallow) and other native dishes to Diyarbakır Governor, Karaloğlu and TÜRSAB Chairman of the Board, Firuz Bağlıkaya.

This 1st Mesopotamia Tourism and Gastronomy Fair will continue until 27th March and the TRNC stand is proving to be very popular with the visitors.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment