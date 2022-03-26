Blues Attack a great band is coming to the Soulist in Alsancak

Readers mail….

From Roland Eyerich….

Powerhouse funk/rock blues band Blues Attack from Istanbul, Turkiye will be the guest performers on Saturday 16th of April at The Soulist Coffee & Music House in Alsancak from 21:00pm.

BLUES IN BRITAIN MAGAZINE said:

“ The Blues Scene is proving to be thriving in Turkey, BLUES Attack is a turkish delight worth testing“.

BLUES ATTACK creates an exceptional and unique blend of funk/rock and blues/rock that delves into a variety of styles. The band is innovative, different, with layered sound, insanely good guitars and a rhythm section that is seamless and tight.

On November 26th, 2021 BLUES ATTACK released the compelling debut album “Bringing Down The House” with great reviews in “BLUES ROCK MUSE” and “BLUES in BRITAIN” magazines followed and chart nominations in the American R&B and Blues charts.

On December 27th, 2021 there was a presentation of the album with an interview by ROLAND in the Netherlands at HOEX Radio – The Dutch Rock Station in “Keep The Blues Rock Alive with ROLAND“.

On April 16th, 2022 Live – There will be a Presentation and Performance of “Bringing Down The House” at The Soulist Coffee & Music House in Alsancak (North Cyprus).

The Band:

Güray Oskay (vocals, guitar, harmonica)

Hasan Ali Polat (drums)

Sezen Köroğlu (Keyboards)

Tarkan Mumkule (guitar),

BaturYurtsever (Bass),

So come to The SOULIST the “venue for Live Music in North Cyprus“ – with BLUES ATTACK – Presented by ROLAND from “Keep The Blues Rock Alive“ from HOEX RADIO The Dutch Rock Station (Netherlands). This Turkish delight you have to taste.

Event Highlight Saturday – 16th of April, 21:00 entry 75TL and here is a little taster