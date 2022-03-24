Turkish Cypriot Municipalities Union made contacts in Strasbourg

The Delegation of the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities attended the 42nd session and committee meetings of the Council of Europe Local and Regional Authorities Congress in Strasbourg.

The Union of Municipalities and Güzelyurt Mayor Mahmut Özçınar, who is the Administrative Committee Representative of the Union of Municipalities, and the Lefkosa Turkish Municipality Mayor Mehmet Harmancı, who is the Current Affairs Committee Representative, were accompanied by Hüseyin Köle, the General Coordinator of the Union of Municipalities and the International Delegation Secretary.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office