Bertil Wedin : Rest in Peace

By Chris Elliott….

This past week was a very sad one as I was looking forward to meeting my dear friend Bertil Wedin on Wednesday 9th March at a Kleftico Club luncheon but instead, I attended his funeral with friends and family.

I first met Bertil Wedin some years ago at a Kleftico Club luncheon and was so impressed by his smart appearance and perfect English and also his interest in my publishing in CyprusScene.

When we got talking, I discovered he was a lifelong journalist who came from Sweden as well as serving in the military with a number of UN postings around the world including Cyprus.

Our friendship developed and he came to visit Margaret Sheard and I many times and told us so much of his past military experiences and working as a journalist, and when he came to live in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus he ran for many years radio interviews that were broadcast by Bayrak International Radio.

I was amazed and so proud that he took great interest in our CyprusScene publishing and contributed a number of fascinating articles which we published. Bertil was also very interested in how the world of media was changing and eventually he asked me to create for him The Bertil Wedin Newsletter blog where the articles for CyprusScene were also published.

During the period I was hospitalised, Bertil kept in contact by email giving advice and encouragement for the online e-newspaper we had started to publish. Sadly he also then developed medical issues but wanted to contribute more articles to be shared with CyprusScene and in his Bertil Wedin Newsletter but this was not to be.

Our journey through life brings us into contact with many people and for me the joy was to have met Bertil and become his friend and I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Felicity and family for such a sad loss which I have no doubt will be felt by many other people who met this very wise and friendly man.

God bless you Bertil, Rest in Peace.