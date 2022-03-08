TRNC Presidency : Anastasiades said Cyprus was illegally occupied

TRNC Presidency stated that Russia’s intervention in Ukraine is similar to the one on the island and strongly condemned the Leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Anastasiades, who claimed that there was an “illegal occupation” in Cyprus as well.

The Presidency also called on the relevant parties that showed sensitivity, reacted and condemned the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and asked them not to remain silent anymore on the situation in Cyprus, where international law has been trampled for 59 years and where Turkish Cypriots are condemned to live without even the most basic human rights.

In a written statement made by the Presidency, it was stated that this analogy made by Greek Cypriot Leader Anastasiades, who exploited the Russia-Ukraine crisis and claimed that there was an “illegal occupation” in Cyprus in order to cover up their occupation of the partnership Republic of Cyprus in 1963, has made it necessary to draw attention once again to the crimes committed by the Greek Cypriot Leadership on the Island since 1963 in cooperation with Greece.

In the statement, the Greek Cypriot Leader Anastasiades’ attempt to insult the Turkish army and the Republic of Turkey which used its rights and responsibilities arising from international agreements and ensured the life and safety of both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, thus creating an environment of peace and tranquility on the island of Cyprus, was also condemned.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office