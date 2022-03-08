TRNC Foreign Ministry saddened by the terrorist attack in Pakistan

In the statement made by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated “We have learned with sadness that many lost their lives, many people were injured and also material damage was caused by a terrorist attack that occurred today (04.03.2022) in a mosque in Peshawar, capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

We extend our condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families as well as the Government and brotherly people of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office