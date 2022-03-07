Jules Hall is ATA’s February Competition winner

The latest winner of the Anglo Turkish Association Facebook ‘Guess the Celebrity Competition’ 2022 for February is Jules Hall.



On being told the news, Jules reaction was Yes Yes I’m sooooo excited. On being presented with her prize and winners’ certificate, Jules said “the competition’s a bit of fun and l try and be the first person to guess correctly each time because I’m trying to enter every week as l want to win the overall year end prize in December”.

With a number of people tying to be February’s winner, Jules was chosen through a random draw held in front of ATA members at a recent ATA activity and is seen here receiving her February winner’s prize and certificate from ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd said ‘Jules may have set the year-end prize as her target but there are more people playing the competition this year than last, and another 10 months to go until December”. He further wished everyone taking part in the competition good luck in both the monthly and year-end competitions.

Every Facebook post about ATA member clinics contains the image of a well-known celebrity, and members plus followers guess who it is by commenting in their answer to the post. The answer is also given in one of the weekly member clinic posts.

The competition which is run every week throughout the month to enable people to start guessing at any time of the month and still be in with a chance of winning a prize, with a winner’s prize every month for the person with the most correct guesses. At the end of the year, Creditwest bank are giving a fabulous year end prize for which all competition entrants can compete.

