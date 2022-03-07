A touch of the Caribbean in the TRNC for ATA

Members and guests of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) have enjoyed the delights of a Caribbean meal at a packed Coconut Bar and Bistro in Bahçeli, and if that wasn’t enough the sun shone and for a few hours everyone imagined they were in the Caribbean!

Organised by ATA member Sandra Whyte and restaurant owners Barbara and Octave Meulenaere, those attending were soon commentating on how differently special and exciting ordinary ingredients had been turned into a rich tapestry of visual colour and tasty delights and said they would definitely be returning with their friends in the future.

Barbara said “we opened on our rest day for the ATA because they are such a wonderful association and we were delighted when they asked us if we could host them for a lunch, some even dined outside by our pool just as they would if they were in the Caribbean”.

Sandra commented that the lovely sunshine on the day along with the smiles on everyone’s faces were pictures she will remember for a long time, further saying “not only did everyone enjoy Octave’s cooking and Barbara and Louise’s hospitality skills today, but they can do so here in the future as well because today the Coconut Bar and Bistro joined the ATA’s Discount Provider scheme”.

