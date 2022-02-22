Young Guns Shoot Down High Flying Dörtyol.

By Richard Beale….

Another contrasting week from the lows of Esentepe dismal showing in their last match against Karşıyaka to a breathtaking performance that had promotion contenders Dörtyol chasing shadows.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 3 SFC DÖRTYOL SK 1

Saturday February 12, 2022: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Esentepe “young guns” provided the shock of the weekend, completely outplaying Dörtyol who have only been beaten once on their travels this season. The Esentepe squad this week has been stretched beyond its limits – with suspensions, injuries and non availability. The starting line up included three 17 year olds, two 18 year olds, and a playing replacement Gökdeniz Söyturk only 16 years old. These teenagers didn’t let the side down, they provided energy, passion, and teenage exuberance not allowing Dörtyol to settle. In contrast at the back for Esentepe the experienced, seen it all before, and calm influences of 45 year old Okan Kibar and 38 year old Şenol Hacioğlu completely snuffed out the threat of the Leagues “smash and grab” leading goalscorers Berkant Istanbul and Ayberk Payas.

A good crowd of over 100, including quite a few from Dörtyol and more pleasingly for me some new ex pat faces saw Esentepe thoroughly deserve their win.

There was a surprise in the Esentepe lineup with goalkeeper Onur Özbinğul starting after being out for a long time with an injury. Esentepe could only name 6 replacements 2 of them were goalkeepers!

Esentepe in the red strip on the attack.

Esentepe never allowed Dörtyol to settle chasing and harrying them down in midfield, it came as no surprise when they took an early lead in the 7th minute. Dörtyol lost possession of the ball in their own half, in a flash Hüseyin Deynekli was onto the loose ball just when he entered the Dörtyol area his legs were taken beneath him by Emre, however, Huseyin managed to poke the ball past the advancing Cağatay and start his goal celebrations. However they were cut short as referee Zekai Töre had apparently blown his whistle for the initial penalty offence, before the ball crossed the line. There was confusion amongst the players, supporters and Esentepe coaching staff imploring the advantage rule to be enforced. The referee was adamant pointing to the spot thankfully for Esentepe ESER KAN put away the penalty for his 8th goal of the season. 1-0.

Hüseyin’s speed was causing havoc and all kinds of problems, he was brought down again this time just outside the box but Eser’s free kick went wide of the left hand post.

Dörtyol recovered from Esentepe opening onslaught and had fashioned a couple of chances themselves, in the 37th minute a lob over the Esentepe defence found Yasar unmarked but he shot tamely wide.

Just before the break, an Ayberk corner was met at the near post by Eren but goalkeeper Onur managed to deflect his shot away with his legs. Esentepe shifted the ball intermediately upfield where Hüseyin Deynekli outran the Dörtyol defence but his angled drive hit the outside of the left hand post.

A pulsating half and a deserved lead for Esentepe at the break. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-0

The game was effectively over within the first 10 minutes of the second half and it brought 2 deserved goals for 17 year old HÜSEYIN DEYNEKLİ. Firstly in the 50th minute, he swept in a cross from the left and then in the 57th minute he scored a superb goal cutting in on the right and beating Cağatay with a low angled drive that went in at the far post 3-0.

Dörtyol looked like a frustrated and demoralised team making a number of substitutions, they rallied however earning a fortuitous penalty when Okan tackled Ayberk who fell to the ground. BERKANT ISTANBUL sent Onur the wrong way with the penalty. 3-1

Contrasting faces of Esentepe MAN OF THE MATCH – HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ – only 17 years old. A star in the making.

The big Esentepe keeper did well in the 86th minute diving to his left to push away an Ahmet Can shot in the closing minutes.

Esentepe made a number of changes themselves including giving a 3 minute run to Gökdeniz Soytürk. FULL TIME 3-1

SUMMING UP: Esentepe well and truly banished their poor performance against Karşıyaka last week never allowing the visitors to settle. They had the upper hand in midfield with Ilyas being the creator, Emre the destroyer winning tackles and a great performance by 17 year old Salih Karal, who is maturing with every game in this match showing off his skills. He was just beaten to my “Man of the Match” by HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLI, who scored 2 and had 1 assist, playing in a more central position using his speed that completely destroyed the Dörtyol defence. Just a mention to the 2 veterans at the back Okan, and Şenol they never allowed Dörtyol’s prolific forwards Berkant and Ayberk a sight of goal.