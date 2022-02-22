 Tatar: Isolation of Turkish Cypriots is human rights violation

TRNC President Ersin Tatar received a delegation from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission chaired by Dr. Hacı Ali Açıkgül on 19th February.

During the meeting President Tatar stated that the unjust isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people is a violation of the human rights and added:

“It is important to visit our country and to see the facts on the ground. The Turkish Cypriot people are as sovereign as the Greek Cypriot side because we are co-owners of this island which is our inherent right. The unjust isolation has prevented us from being able to express our position in the international arena. The restrictions on our people have a negative effect on our right to development. It is our expectation for the OIC to stand in solidarity with their Turkish Cypriot brothers because we are the victims of a great injustice”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office