Revised entry rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people at 1 March

The Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee announced that people aged 18 and over, who have passed 14 days and 270 days (9 months) after the second dose of vaccine (single dose for Johnson) according to the definition of the vaccinated person, will be considered fully vaccinated and will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test.

On the other hand, people aged 18 years and older, 270 days (9 months) after their second dose (single dose for Johnson), will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test if they have had their reminder dose.

The Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee, which convened last week within the scope of the 45/2018 Communicable Diseases Law, of the Ministry of Health, rearranged the entry rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people as of March 1 and shared it with the public.

According to the decisions, people under the age of 18 will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test, if 14 days have passed since the second dose of vaccine (single dose for Johnson) without a reminder dose.

People who have had the disease at least 10 days after the positive PCR test, but who have not passed 180 days, will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/antigen test.

On the other hand, unvaccinated people who do not meet the definitions of the vaccine will be able to enter the country without quarantine with the last 72 hours of negative PCR or the last 24 hours of negative antigen test, and these people will repeat their PCR tests within 72-120 hours of their entry into the country.

As for inter-island transit rules, “Level 3” rules will continue to be applied in crossings as a result of the epidemiological situation assessment within the island.

After the second dose of vaccination, if 3-7 months have not passed, or if it has passed, those who have made the reminder dose, secondary education students, and children aged 5-11 will be able to pass with a 7-day PCR / Antigen test.

People who have never been vaccinated and people who are 12 years old and older, whose reminder dose is due and who do not take the reminder dose, have to show 72-hour PCR and 48-hour antigen test.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office