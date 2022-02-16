TRNC Industrialists at Gulfood Expo in Dubai

The World’s 3rd and the Middle East’s largest food and beverage sourcing event Gulfood is continuing in Dubai.

According to the written statement of the Chamber of Industry, eight firms from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) under the roof of the Chamber of Industry are participating at the expo which will run until February 17.

Arden Food, Akgöl Dairy Industry, Helvasan Ltd., Avunduk Dairy Products, Gülgün Dairy Products, Ergün Oza Coffee, Koop Milk and Akdeniz Olive and Olive Oils firms all have stands at the expo.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office