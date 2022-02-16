Girne Municipality Youth Platform certificate presentation

The Girne Municipality Youth Platform, which was established in May 2021 by the Municipality of Girne, with the call to the youth between the ages of 15-21, held a meeting at the Art Gallery.

The young people, who also received their certificates of participation in the event program they completed last term, decided to start the meetings in order to prepare the upcoming program. It has been noted by Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch that as of April, new registration will be started for the Youth Platform.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü thanked the young people for their contributions and sensitivity, who came together with the young people and prepared and organized various activities on many subjects such as environmental cleaning, beach activities, cycling and nature walks.

Pointing out the importance of young people being active, participatory, productive and sensitive to the problems of the city, Güngördü stated that they are open to all kinds of ideas and suggestions.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality