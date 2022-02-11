Binali Yıldırım: Turkish Cypriots are part of the Turkic world

The chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Binali Yıldırım, gave important messages on the Cyprus issue following the 12th Meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

Yıldırım stated that the Turkish Cypriots are an inseparable part of the Turkic world, however, there has been isolation imposed on TRNC for years.

Yıldırım said, “Unfortunately, the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriots are being usurped by way of being unrecognized. For years, the TRNC has been fighting shoulder to shoulder with Turkey to end this injustice.”

Noting that all methods to reach a solution in Cyprus to date have failed to achieve the desired result, Yıldırım said the only way left was to reach a two-state solution based on sovereign equality.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office