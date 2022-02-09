Shock defeat for Esentepe Youngsters

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe young team suffered a shock and humiliating defeat against bottom but one Bostancı Bağcıl.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1 BOSTANCI BAĞCIL SK U21 3

Sunday February 6: AKSA U21 League 1: Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium.

This morning kick off Under 21 match was switched to Tatlısu because of the state of the Esentepe pitch,

Bağcıl pulled off a shock but fully deserved win on the day and you would be amazed that they were 15th in the League and Esentepe in 5th place.

Esentepe were poor and disappointing, understandably maybe because that a number of their players are missing due to Covid, first team call ups, injuries and unavailability. Esentepe could not get into their stride, with no pattern or rhythm to their play.

Esentepe’s midfield player Gökdeniz Soytürk seemed the only player to be on his game he forced the Bağcıl goalkeeper Fatih into making a good diving save and had a shot just wide in the first half.

Bağcıl on the attack in the green strip.

Bağcıl took the lead in the 48th minute with a controversial penalty after what seemed an innocuous collision between Esentepe goalkeeper Ulaş and Bağcil’s Arda. Referee Halil Atlar surprisingly awarded a penalty despite strong Esentepe appeals. After consulting his linesman the penalty stood and Bağcıl’s MUSTAFA KABİŞTEKE sent Ulaş the wrong way. What few spectators there were continued to protest and shout at the referee as well as Esentepe coaching staff, which led to a red card to one of them.

Mahmut Şen had a header cleared off the line by Ramal in the 69th minute as Esentepe tried to salvage a point but it was not their day, they had an off day.

Scorers: ESENTEPE: DURSUN ALi KARAL (90 PEN)

BOSTANCI BAĞCIL: MUSTAFA KABİŞTEKE 48 pen, 90), RAMAL ISMAYILLI (90)