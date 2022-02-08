Brilliant Esentepe batter Bostanci Bağcıl

By Richard Beale ….

Esentepe turned in one of their best performances and also collected their first “double of the season” as they put 4 goals past a struggling Bostancı team to earn 3 vital points.

Results : ESENTEPE KKSK 4 BOSTANCI BAĞCIL SK 0

Sunday February 6, 2022: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather : Dry, cloudy with occasional sunny periods.

At last some good cheer for Esentepe after earlier in the week there was disappointing news that their new signing from Turkey, striker BATUHAN YARBAŞAR has been forced to return home for an operation on his knee after being injured after only 20 minutes on his debut last week against Mormeneşke, his Esentepe career at an end before it started.

In his place DENİZ KIBAR started and had an outstanding match scoring 2 goals and assisting in another goal.

Esentepe were on top of their game and if it wasn’t for some good saves from the Bağcıl goalkeeper CAFER DEMİR, they could have won by a bigger margin.

Bostancı goalkeeper CAFER DEMİR was their best player and he helped keep the score down.

Bostancı Bağcıl have been rooted to the bottom 3 all season have made some very big name signings during the transfer window but they played like a team of strangers, arguing amongst themselves and making gestures to their coaching staff. They have some talented individuals but are not gelling as a team at the moment.

Shame that such a small crowd of around 80 were on hand to witness a dominate Esentepe performance.

Esentepe attacked from the start a superb through ball from Ilyas saw Deniz fasten onto it but he screwed his shot wide. In the 6th minute Deniz was denied by a good save from the Bağcıl goalkeeper Cafer pushing his shot over the bar for a corner.

9 minutes Esentepe took the lead with a bullet header from DEVRAN GÜNEŞ following a Deniz corner from the right. The 17 year got his head to the ball through a crowd of players where his bravery was rewarded with a goal. 1-0.

Esentepe’s second goal in the 14th minute followed a good move involving Salih onto Eser whose low cross from the left was anticipated by ILYAS NIYAZI to flick past Cafer. 2-0

It wasn’t all one way traffic as a Mehmet Şimsek free kick from the left was hit first time by Serkan but Esentepe Goalkeeper Şiho was equal to it by diving to his right and pushing the effort for a corner.

Bostancı defenders who were quite tall and powerfully built, struggled on Esentepe’s tacky pitch they were slow in turning and were caught often by Esentepe’s small, faster forwards Deniz Kibar and Hüseyin Deynekli.

In the 28th minute, they were caught square again when a ball bisected the defence to Deniz to run onto but his shot hit the left hand side netting.

Bağcıl almost pulled a goal back in the 41st minute when a combination of goalkeeper Şiho and defender Ismet blocked a certain goal. It was important that Esentepe went into the break 2-0 with their goal intact. HALF TIME SCORE: 2-0.

Bağcıl brought on their new signing Ghanaian forward JUSTICE during the interval, Esentepe also made a change with the experienced NERSIN OSMAN replacing Ismet who may have injured himself in the first half.

Bağcıl defence was constantly getting caught square and any hope of them getting anything from the match were dashed as DENİZ KIBAR wriggled himself free from 2 defenders to score at the left hand post in the 51st minute. 3-0.

Deniz should have scored again in the 55th minute put through again, one on one with goalkeeper Cafer however the keeper managed to divert the Esentepe forward’s effort for a corner.

DENİZ KIBAR wouldn’t be denied for long again he beat Bağcıl’s square defence wriggled free of a defender to shoot past Cafer in the 65th minute. 4-0

Bağcıl’s misery continued in the 70th minute when defender Mehmet Şimsek was stretchered off after a heavy collision with Devran in the 70th minute.

Cafer having virtually no protection in front of him pulled off another great save clawing the ball away from an Ilyas header in the 85th minute.

Esentepe brought on MAHMUT İZOĞLU in the 85th minute and it was a welcome sight as the player underwent a major operation on his knee in the summer, It has been a long road back for him and he deserved this cameo appearance. FULL TIME SCORE; 4-0

SUMMING UP: 4-0 what can you say, a perfect hard working team performance. Everybody played their part. Salih Karal, Emre Mutlu and ‘Man of the Match ILYAS NIYAZI dominated the midfield to control the match. Deniz, Hüseyin and Eser all worked hard causing all sorts of problems for Bağcıl overworked defence.