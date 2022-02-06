CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 213 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

Hello readers, well it’s been a very difficult week with more hospital visits with Margaret Sheard and a frustrating slow arrival of news and reviews from our contributors and then the sudden surge on Thursday and Friday was huge which has been included on our website but unfortunately, time did not allow for publishing all in our newspaper.

May we take this opportunity of thanking our contributors for their support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and also to ask them to submit their news and reviews by the latest Thursday so we can publish them.

May we also remind you of regular Podcasts which can be listened to by clicking here on one of the podcast channels we are using.

Issue 213 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection

2022 Enewspapers:

2021 Enewspapers:

2020 Enewspapers:



.2019 Enewspapers: click here

2018 Enewspapers: click here

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here