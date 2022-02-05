Tatar: We are ready to continue to cooperate with the EU

TRNC President Ersin Tatar held an online meeting with European Union Director-General for Structural Reform Support, Mario Nava, and his delegation, where exchanges were held regarding cooperation on different projects.

According to a statement from the TRNC Presidency, Ersin Tatar expressed the Turkish Cypriot side’s readiness to cooperate with the EU.



President Tatar stated: “it is important for the EU to avoid any discrimination against the Turkish Cypriots,” adding that “I reaffirm our position that we are ready to continue and expand cooperation with the EU in different areas ranging from environment to education, from trade to tourism”.

President Tatar also underlined that the ongoing unjust isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot side is continuing to act as an obstacle for enhancing better relations and cooperation between the two peoples of the island, as well as the bloc, and he called on the EU to take action to address this.



President Tatar stated that the imbalance between the two sides can be eliminated with economic and social investments, including the development of the infrastructure of Northern Cyprus, and that this can encourage a balanced reconciliation and noted that the Turkish Cypriot people expect the EU to keep its promises by abandoning policies that will feed inequality, and called for a contribution to the solution, not to the conflict.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

