Antigen test will also be accepted upon entry to the country

TRNC Ministry of Health announced the decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases High Committee.

PCR test or antigen tests will be accepted upon entering the country. People who have been vaccinated or have had the disease will be able to enter without quarantine with a PCR test performed in the last 72 hours before the trip or with an antigen test performed in the last 24 hours.

Unvaccinated people, on the other hand, will be able to enter the country with a 5-day quarantine with a PCR test performed in the last 72 hours or an antigen test performed in the last 24 hours.

From 1 March 2022, people for whom 14 days have passed and 270 days (9 months) have not passed since their second dose (single dose for Johnson & Johnson) will be considered fully vaccinated and will be able to enter the country without presenting a PCR/antigen test.

People for whom 270 days (9 months) have passed since their second dose (single dose for Johnson & Johnson) and who have had their booster dose will be able to enter the country without presenting a PCR/antigen test.

People who have had the COVID-19 disease and at least 10 days but not more than 180 days have passed since their positive PCR test will be able to enter the country without presenting a PCR/antigen test.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office