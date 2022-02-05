BRS News: Revised TRNC Entry Rules and Traffic Fines Increase

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 4th February 2022.

REVISED ENTRY RULES TO THE TRNC (FROM 1ST MARCH 2022)

From 1 March 2022 ALL fully vaccinated travellers will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/Antigen test.

For the purposes of this revised information

Those who have passed 270 days (9 months) after their second doses (one dose for Johnson) and have received booster doses will be able to enter the country without showing a PCR/Antigen test, OR

At least 10 days have passed after a positive PCR test for patients with the disease, but 180 days have not passed, can enter the country without showing a PCR/Antigen test.

The BRS website will be updated once these changes have been introduced.

TRAFFIC FINES INCREASED

According to the new regulations which came into effect as of January 28; the fines for people who do not comply with traffic rules have increased, in line with the new minimum wage.

THE UPDATED FINES:

Using a mobile phone while driving: 700 TL

Driving without vehicle inspection: 700 TL

Driving without road tax: 700 TL

Driving without insurance: 1750 TL

Driving without a seat belt: 350 TL

Driving with an expired driving license: 700 TL

Failure to comply with traffic signs and lights: 1400 TL

DRINKING AND DRIVING

51 -100 BAC: 3500 TL

Over 100 BAC: 7000 TL

EXCEEDING THE SPEED LIMIT:

1-20 km (both included): 700 TL

21-40 km (including 40 km): 1050 TL

Over 40 km: 1750 TL

LIMASSOL PORT

We have recently been asked whether the RoC Immigration laws relate to cruises leaving from Limassol, which are currently being sold to members, by travel agents in the RoC.

Short answer is YES.

If you know you have overstayed as far as the RoC is concerned you may well be allowed onto the ship and enjoy your cruise BUT being allowed back into Cyprus on your return is a different matter, as the likelihood is that having boarded the ship you will have been placed on the STOP list which will mean your access on return will be refused.

For those of you who are not classed as overstayers then you can take advantage of such cruises.

Also please remember that as a UK third country national you are only allowed to cross into the RoC for one day at a time with a vehicle, so you will not be able to drive to Larnaca, Paphos or Limassol and leave a vehicle there for any period longer than a day.

Editor's Note: BRS have an excellent members' Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents' Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com

