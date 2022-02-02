An Away Point for Esentepe But It Should Have Been 3

By Richard Beale….

The first match back after the short winters break, ended 1-1 just the same as the corresponding opening game of the season in September. A point away from home you would have thought would be a good result but Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu and his team will be disappointed not to come away with all 3 points.

Details : Saturday January 29, 2022; AKSA League 1; Cemal Balses Stadium

MORMENEŞKE GBSK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK.1

Weather: Cold, dry with occasional sun.

Mormeneşke will be indebted to their goalkeeper MEHMET SALİH who pulled off two late great saves to enable his team to snatch a point against an Esentepe team who had their chances in the second half but could not finish.

Esentepe “blooded” another young player giving 17 year old İSMET GÜNES a first senior start at left back. The youngster had a steady match, never panicking, and looked sound and secure. Esentepe who cannot make big money transfers are investing in youth, there were four 17 year olds in the starting lineup today. Goalkeeper ŞİHO YASAROĞLU also was making a first start for Esentepe, the experienced keeper signed on loan from Gönyeli, and to be honest, had little to do. Another debutant for Esentepe was BATUHAN YARBAŞAR, a forward signed from Turkey, he unfortunately wasn’t so lucky receiving a nasty knee injury and his first match for his new club ended after only 35 minutes.

Mormeneşke v Esentepe (Esentepe in white).

The first half was a poor affair, with the game being constantly interrupted with fouls and injuries. Chances were restricted to 1 apiece, in the 17th minute a superb through ball from Salih spotting the run of the speedy Hüseyin Deynekli who just got a toe to the ball in a race to the ball between him and the Mormeneşke goalkeeper Mehmet Salih, but the ball went agonisingly wide of the right hand post.

Mormeneşke chance came in the 24th minute when Süleyman Bayir headed a left wing cross just wide.

A poor first half that we were all greatly relieved to see it end. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0.

Thankfully the second half was slightly better entertainment for the spectators which included quite a few fans from Esentepe.

Esentepe took the lead in the 60th minute through their diminutive, lightning quick will of the wisp striker HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ, who was a constant threat to the Mormeneşke defence all afternoon. The 17 year fastened onto a pass from İsmet on the left and finished superbly with a low shot past Mehmet Salih. 0-1.

Fittingly it was Mormeneşke best player and Captain GÖKAY ALPÇOĞAY who looked a class act in midfield, equalised for the home team sending a low shot from just outside the area, beating Esentepe goalkeeper Şiho on his right hand post. 1-1

Esentepe then took the game to Mormeneşke when Deniz being held back, shook off his marker setting up midfielder Salih who shot just wide of the right hand post.

In the 85th minute, Deniz had a shot cleared off the line after firstly Emre and Eser had shots blocked. Mormeneşke immediately retaliated and it took a great blocking tackle from Devran to rob Gökay of a shooting opportunity.

As the game entered into injury time it was Esentepe who were finishing the stronger team. It was the Mormeneşke goalkeeper Mehmet Salih who was his team’s hero making great diving saves from Salih and Eser. FULL TIME SCORE: 1-1

SUMMING UP: Mormeneşke is never an easy place to come away with anything, it says it all that Esentepe would be disappointed not to bring home 3 points. It was a hardworking team performance, Emre, Salih in midfield and Hüseyin in attack having good matches. I thought veteran defender OKAN KIBAR in defence was outstanding putting all of his experience to good effect. Strong and very assured he was an inspiration to his much younger teammates.