Tulips Chilly Dippers results

From Sue Tulips….

Hello readers,

WOW!!! What an amazing achievement by the Tulips Chilly Dippers and all their supporters.

Last night (31.01.22) we met at Driftwood Bar and Restaurant in Lapta to collect the final money and to be able to announce how much was raised. Sadly some people could not attend due to other commitments or being back in the UK.

We have so many people to thank and would like to start with thanking Yusuf, Bridget and all the Driftwood team for hosting the event and being such wonderful supporters. It is a beautiful venue and beach and we will be back at the end of this year!

Huge thanks to all the swimmers, their sponsors and everyone who came down on the wet and windy day to support and cheer them on.

All of you raised the best amount that we have ever raised for this event, it is truly outstanding.

So the amount raised is a whopping ……..31,611.50TL PLUS…… GBP £220

Thank you all so very, very much

Thank you

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)