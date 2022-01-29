Susie’s Quiz results for 27th January at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had a great night for Susie’s Quiz on Thursday the 27th of January at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe.

A few more people were back with us this week and it’s so nice to see people are getting better from their recent sicknesses.

The rounds consisted of, Tabletop, Easy 5, Danger zone, Music round, The Letter round which this week was the Royals, Multiple choice, Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne and Dusted

3rd The Foundations

4th The Shebells

The Famous Lemon went to The Socialites.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team at Diiva Restaurant for hosting us. They have a lovely atmosphere and was nice and warm inside and good food and service as always.

Thank you to Aliyah Lamb for her help and thank you to you all for joining us and we look forward to seeing you all next week.

Please remember to book your tables either with me on Facebook or with Ali at the restaurant, Thank you ….

Keep Quizzing and Keep Safe..

Susie Q Xxxx