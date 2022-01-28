The TRNC Football Season Restarts

By Richard Beale….

After a very short break, the TRNC football Leagues recommences this weekend. Hopefully the very cold weather, winds, rain, thunder, lightning, sleet and snow are behind us and we can enjoy our football in more pleasant conditions.

Details; Saturday January 29: AKSA League 1: Mormeneşke Cemal Balses Stadium.

MORMENEŞKE GBSK v ESENTEPE KKSK (kick off 2-00).

Esentepe first match of the second half of the season is a visit to Mormeneşke, which is not far from Iskele and Yeniboğaziçi. Mormeneşke finished the first half of the season in 8th place on 22 points, with Esentepe in 9th place on 19 points, so a close and tight encounter is expected. The teams met on the opening day of the season way back in September, at Esentepe with the match finishing 1-1.

Both sides’ goals were from the penalty spot GÖKAY ALPCOĞAY giving his side a 1-0 lead in the 79th minute before ŞÜKRÜ ERDOĞAN equalising with 5 minutes to go following a controversial handball.

During the winters break both sides have been quiet on the transfer front compared to other League 1 sides. Incoming for Esentepe has been goalkeeper Şahın on loan from Gönyeli to the end of the season for cover as first team keeper Onur is still troubled by injury. I think the club has also signed a forward from Turkey Batuhan ?????, who I know nothing about.

Mormeneşke have had a couple of in’s and out’s themselves, one signing sees the return of the vastly experienced RIDVAN DOYMAZ who can play in midfield or defence who was signed from Dörtyol.

Esentepe have a reasonable record at the Cemal Balses Stadium previous meetings between the clubs have been :

Season 2011-12: Mormeneşke 0 Esentepe 0.4

Season 2012-13: Mormeneşke 1 Esentepe 04

Season 2017-18: Mormeneşke 0 Esentepe 2 (Esentepe scorer Turan, Ahmet Karal)

Season 2019-20: Mormeneşke 0 Esentepe 3 (Kaan Görneçli 47, 56, Hüseyin Deynekli 70)

Despite the scoreline, that flattered Esentepe, Mormeneşke had 2 players sent off in the first half but were still the better team and created the best chances, with Esentepe goalkeeper ONUR ÖZBİNGUL pulling off some fine saves and keeping his side in the game.

Esentepe made changes during the interval with KAAN GÖRNEÇLİ coming on and scoring two early second half goals. Onur continued to be the busier of the two goalkeepers eventually number superiority and the fact that the match was played under a boiling hot July sun, Esentepe eventually finished as winners.

ESENTEPE TEAM: ONUR (gk); Mahmut (Mustafa Soytürk 84), Şahın, Nersin, Gürkan (Uğurcan 46); Emre, Yakup: Şükrü (Hürkan 64), Eray, Hüseyin Deynekli, Mustafa Günlü (Kaan Görneçli 46).